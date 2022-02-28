DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton (UD) will be unveiling “The Erma Bombeck Collection: A Sneak Preview,” which will be a glimpse of humorist Erma Bombeck’s papers and memorabilia.

According to UD, “The Erma Bombeck Collection” A Sneak Preview” will be showcased in the Stuart and Mimi Rose Gallery in the lobby of Roesch Library on UD’s campus. The collection will reside there from March 11 to October 23.

The collection will feature Bombeck’s original manuscripts, columns, handwritten notes, speeches, articles and memorabilia said UD.

“It’s been a long journey, but she’s absolutely home,” said Erma Bombeck’s son, Matt Bombeck, as she had graduated from UD in 1949.

The gallery is free and open to the public, and it coincides with the arrival of hundreds of writers for the fall Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop.

UD said a major exhibit is planned for 2024.