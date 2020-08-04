ER doctor, nurse recall feeling ‘helpless’ while attending to Oregon District shooting victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some doctors and nurses say nothing prepared them for what they saw the morning of the Oregon District shooting.

In the early morning hours, a reaction from three Dayton police officers that were in the Emergency Room when they got the call signaled to the physicians staff that things were about to change.

“[The] officers basically sprinted out the door, almost knocking the door off of the hinges. Then the entire ambulance bay started to leave. At that point, you knew something serious was going on,” recalled Dr. Christopher McIntosh, the attending physician on duty at Miami Valley Hospital that night.

Nine people died when a suspect opened fire in the Oregon District, gunfire hit 20 others. The chaos was so great that Dayton officers brought many of the victims to the hospital in their own cruisers, unable to wait for an ambulance to take them to the hospital.

“I think one of the biggest things thats stuck in my head since that night has been the fear that you saw in people’s eyes as they came through the door,” said Dr. McIntosh.

Heather Price was the lead nurse on the floor that morning. She remembers there was an influx of patients with all kinds of injuries.

“There were patients everywhere that got knocked down got trampled, broken glass, got cuts. I’ll still never forget that first [woman] that rolled in…I can see her face to this day,” said Price.

“She had been shot in the hand and her finger. Her hands were mangled.”

Dr. McIntosh, Nurse Price and many others worked for six hours on about a dozen gunshot wound victims and countless others injured to save their lives. However, there was one thing Dr. Mcintosh felt he couldn’t fix.

“You almost feel helpless in that moment because you can’t really provide any sense for such an evil act,” he said.

None of the victims taken to Miami Valley died, they were all saved by the work of the emergency room staff. But Dr. Mcintosh says since that day, nothing has been the same.

“One year later it’s difficult to even try to process because we’ve gone through such a difficult time this year. It’s hard to even still process 2019,” said Dr. McIntosh. “That was probably one of the hardest shifts that I’ve left in my career.

Today, Dr. Mcintosh and Nurse Price still work at Miami Valley Hospital saving lives on every shift.