Equusearch team resuming search for Cheryl Coker ahead of anniversary of her disappearance

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Dave Rader, the director of the Midwest-Ohio Equusearch team returned to Dayton for the tenth time to continue the search for missing woman Cheryl Coker.

“We’re looking for something as small as a small bone,” said Rader. “This where we’re stepping in. We’re working hand-in-hand with Riverside police to see if we [can] locate her.”

Cheryl Coker has been missing since dropping off her daughter at school on October 2, 2018.

For months, family and friends have been gathering to search for, and remember her.

However, Rader says the devastation of the Memorial Day Tornadoes and the Oregon District mass shooting caused him to pause on the search efforts.

“What we’re doing is depressing enough and with everything that Dayton has been through over the past months…we never gave up, we were still working behind the scenes, but we just didn’t utilize the general public,” explained Rader.

Now, the search will resume this weekend. Days before the one-year annivesary of Coker’s disappearance. Volunteers from as far as Kentucky and Indiana will meet in Riverside to sweep the area.

“That’s what we’re dedicated to [doing]. That’s what we do the best is find individuals. [Cheryl] has to be somewhere,” said Rader.

For more information on the search party click here.

Officials are asking that volunteers be 18 or older, bring a valid ID and be dressed appropriately for hours of searching in a wooded area.

Rader says training will be provided for volunteers on site.