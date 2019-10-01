Equusearch schedules Cheryl Coker search for Saturday and Sunday

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Texas Equusearch says it will be holding another search for Cheryl Coker on Saturday and Sunday.

Coker has been missing since Oct. 2, 2018 when she dropped her daughter off at school. The community as well as law enforcement officials have been looking for her for months, as the one-year anniversary of her disappearance approaches.

The search on Sat., Oct. 5 and Sun., Oct. 6 will begin at a command center located in the Dayton Air Show parking lot of N. Dixie Drive in Vandalia, across the street from McCauley Drive.

Those interested in participating in the search should meet at the command center at 8:30 am. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and bring a valid I.D. It is suggested volunteers take a lunch or snacks for the day and to dress appropriately for thick, wooded areas.

