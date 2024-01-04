TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — EquipmentShare, a construction services company, is bringing more jobs to the Trotwood area.

The company broke ground in Trotwood’s industrial park during the first week of the new year, according to a release.

Nationally, EquipmentShare operates more than 150 locations and has 4000 employees. The company specializes in equipment rental, maintenance and other services.

In its arrival to the city, EquipmentShare will bring 25 new jobs to the area through the construction of a new service and sales facility.

The move has city officials hopeful about the overall outlook of the community.

“Growth in the city’s industrial park is a key component to strengthening and building community capacity,” said City Manager Quincy Pope Sr.

“We are experiencing exciting growth in our industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. We are on the move!” said Mayor Yvette Page.