EPA to start environmental justice training program in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced an agreement made with the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission to co-sponsor the Miami Valley Regional Environmental Justice Academy in Dayton.

EPA officials said the “EJ Academy” is a training program developed for emerging community, nonprofit and environmental leaders to help cultivate skills to identify and address environmental challenges in their communities.

The EJ Academy will start later this year and consists of a nine month program of courses, assignments and projects. Initially, the EPA and MVRPC plan to run the EJ Academy virtually and will transition to a site in Dayton once able.

For more information about the EJ Academy, including how to apply, click here.