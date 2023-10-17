Video above: Richmond, Indiana outlines cleanup after massive fire

RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) — Just over six months after a massive fire broke out in Richmond, Indiana, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is set to begin cleanup.

According to the EPA, an estimated $2.8 million cleanup of hazardous waste from the fire at the former My Way Trading site is set for next month.

On April 11, the former My Way Trading warehouse caught fire and burned for several days, releasing smoke over the city that even made its way to the Miami Valley.

Residents within a half-mile radius of the facility were ordered to evacuate their homes while the rest of the city was ordered to shelter in place. Our sister station WXIN reported that those orders weren’t lifted until April 16.

In the weeks following, the EPA was tasked with undertaking an environmental investigation and removing materials from the site.

As soon as next week, Richmond residents may see heavy equipment preparing for next month’s cleanup.