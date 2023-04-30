RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) — The US EPA provided an update on Friday, April 28 on where debris collection from the massive Richmond fire stands.

On the EPA’s response website, the federal organization says the group has collected pieces of debris from a total of 165 public and private properties in both the state of Indiana and Ohio. Four hundred thirty-eight other properties were assessed by the EPA, but found no evidence of material containing asbestos.

Residential cleanup will be continuing, but is expected to wrap up during the first week of May.

Individuals that would like officials to come to their home to inspect for debris are asked to fill out the online form on the fire response’s website. The form can also be filled out for Spanish-speaking residents in either state here. After filling out the form, you are asked to email it to Rachel with the EPA at linduska.rachel@epa.gov.

Click here to view information regarding some of the findings of the fire, including asbestos air sample results.