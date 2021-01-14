EPA awards $73 million to Dayton for water infrastructure improvements

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – Senator Sherrod Brown announced Thursday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded $73 million to the City of Dayton for water infrastructure improvements through the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA).

“All Ohio communities should be able to count on clean, drinkable water year-round,” said Brown. “By investing in water infrastructure programs, we’re investing in the future of the Miami Valley and protecting the health of our children.”

This is the first WIFIA project funded in Ohio. WIFIA’s aim is to accelerate investment in the nation’s water infrastructure by providing long-term, low-cost supplemental credit assistance for regionally and nationally significant projects.