EPA awards $100K to Faraday Technology in Englewood

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $2,499,229 in awards to 24 U.S. small businesses, including $100,000 to Faraday Technology, Inc. in Englewood.

Faraday Technology received the award to continue work on the electrochemical removal of contaminants because it is a growing concern in places using modular water reuse systems.

“We have the opportunity to confront our greatest environmental challenges with the strength and creativity of American entrepreneurs,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I congratulate all of the small businesses receiving EPA funding today. I look forward to working with them to harness the power of innovation to build a healthier, safer and more equitable future.”

The small businesses that received awards in Phase 1 have six months to provide “proof of concept” for their proposed technology. Companies that successfully complete Phase I can then submit a proposal for a Phase II award of up to $400,000 to further develop and commercialize the technology.