EO Burgers moving from The Greene to Centerville

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene will be down a burger joint this week after one of its restaurants will move from the The Greene to Centerville.
EO Burgers has put a sign in its window at The Greene, stating that this week will be its last week at The Greene before moving to Miamisburg Centerville Road. The restaurant says it will have limited items as the location begins to wind down at The Greene.
“We thank everyone for your support at The Greene and will see you at our new location,” the sign read.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Judge enters not guilty plea on behalf of suspect in 13-hour standoff
- Beavercreek mourns loss of planning and development director
- Overcoming Insecurities
- Coroner: Woman found in Kettering dumpster died from “multiple stab wounds”
- Initial Harley Dilly police report released: Includes new details about teen’s life, time leading up to disappearance