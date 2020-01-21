EO Burgers moving from The Greene to Centerville

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene will be down a burger joint this week after one of its restaurants will move from the The Greene to Centerville.

EO Burgers has put a sign in its window at The Greene, stating that this week will be its last week at The Greene before moving to Miamisburg Centerville Road. The restaurant says it will have limited items as the location begins to wind down at The Greene.

“We thank everyone for your support at The Greene and will see you at our new location,” the sign read.