EO Burgers closes permanently after moving locations in January

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
EO Burgers Web

EO Burgers Closing (WDTN Photo/Loni Blandford)

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — EO Burgers announced Wednesday that it closed its doors for good as of Oct. 20.

The restaurant moved from The Greene to Centerville in January.

“Thank you for the many years of support, loyalty, and business,” EO management said on Facebook. “As much as you will miss EO, the EO family will miss you more.”

