Montgomery County holds Appliance Amnesty Weekend

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County residents have a place to take old appliances this weekend to be disposed of and recycled.

Montgomery County Environmental Services is holding Appliance Amnesty Weekend Friday and Saturday at the Montgomery County Solid Waste District Transfer and Recycling Facility in Moraine from 6 am to 8 pm on Friday and 8 am to 3 pm on Saturday.

As part of the event, residents can dispose of old appliances free of charge. DP&L customers from any county can also take a working refrigerator or freezer to earn $50 as well as a working room air conditioner or dehumidifier and earn $20.

The goal of the event is prevent illegal dumping, promote recycling, and protect soil and waterways from pollution or contamination.

Metal components will be recycles as opposed to being placed in landfill. While microwaves, small countertop appliances or outdoor grills are not part of the free program, the items can be taken for a fee.

