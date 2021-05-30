Entrepreneur Shoppe celebrates one year with massive Dayton block party

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Several streets were shut down in the Wright Dunbar section of Dayton for a neighborhood block party on Sunday. More than 40 vendors set up as the community helped support the local economy. The Entrepreneurs Shoppe has survived two break-ins over the course of this year. However the owner Tae Winston attributes her ability to recover financially all thanks to her own community.

“We’ve had a couple of issues but our community supports us heavily so that’s what keeps us going,” said Winston.

Two separate break-ins caused significant damage to the Entrepreneur Shoppe. However the one thing that didn’t break was Winston’s passion to bring life to the Wright Dunbar area.

“She’s really put a lot of entrepreneurs in great positions to take care of themselves,” said Owner L.A. Remedies Skin Care Lucy Lopez. “A Lot of us have quit our jobs and actually went full time being full time entrepreneurs and Tae is the best for that.”

Between the Entrepreneur Shoppe, Marketplace and Connection, over 60 Dayton residents have pursued their dreams of being a business owner. But ultimately, to give back.

“It’s amazing, Tae has really brought back the Wright Dunbar area,” said Assistant Manager of Entrepreneur Marketplace China Jackson. “It was a ghost town but we’ve been here all together for three years and it’s amazing.”

Winston says she remembers the Dunbar area thriving when she was a child and hopes her Entrepreneur Empire helps it return.

“It’s changing the area because it’s bringing people together,” said Winston. “We have food trucks every day and over 40 small business vendors open on this block so it’s giving people a chance to see Wright Dunbar. It used to have small business stores everywhere so my goal was to bring it back and let people see what it was before.”

This time next month, Winston says she will have about 100 vendors out here on the streets for another rally.