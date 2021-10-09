ENON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Enon Apple Butter Festival is underway Saturday after a pandemic pause.

The two-day festival is on Saturday, October 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be on South Xenia St., on the grounds of Enon Elementary School.

Last year, the 2020 festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers said the 2021 event will be held rain, shine or snow.

In additional to apple butter made the old-fashioned way in six, 50-gallon copper kettles over open wood-burning fires, other foods available at the event include pork chops, hot dogs, chicken noodles, apple dumplings, walking tacos, funnel cakes, sausages and more.

Admission to the festival grounds is free and free parking is available. Pets are not allowed on festival grounds.

If you have any questions about the festival, call (937) 864-7080.