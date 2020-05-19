Enon Apple Butter Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

ENON, Ohio (WDTN) – Organizers say this year’s Enon Apple Butter Festival has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

This would have been the festival’s 41st year, scheduled for October 10 and October 11. The cancellation was announced Monday night.

Although the festival may be canceled, those looking for something to do that weekend are still welcome to visit the Enon Community Historical Society’s headquarters, the Michael Barry Research Center on Indian Drive.

There, visitors can find holiday gifts such as wooden cutouts of local sites, the history book “Our Heritage: Enon, Ohio and Mad River Township,” as well as apparel.

Barry Research Center is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.