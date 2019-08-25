Breaking News
Billionaire David Koch has died at age 79

Enjoy today, rain moves back into the area on Monday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The rain holds off until late tonight, giving us a dry weekend across the Miami Valley. Morning cool temperatures and sunshine give a beautiful start to the day. Clouds will mix with sun throughout the afternoon and thicken up tonight.

TODAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds in the afternoon. Warmer and more humid. High 82

Weather looks beautiful for the event today

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 66

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler. High 73

Chances for showers and a few storms on Tuesday, otherwise the rest of the week looks dry with highs around 80 and lows around 60.

Live Doppler 2HD

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS