Enjoy today, rain moves back into the area on Monday

The rain holds off until late tonight, giving us a dry weekend across the Miami Valley. Morning cool temperatures and sunshine give a beautiful start to the day. Clouds will mix with sun throughout the afternoon and thicken up tonight.

TODAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds in the afternoon. Warmer and more humid. High 82

Weather looks beautiful for the event today

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 66

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler. High 73

Chances for showers and a few storms on Tuesday, otherwise the rest of the week looks dry with highs around 80 and lows around 60.

