DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — This New Year’s Eve, restaurants across the Miami Valley will be hosting epic multi-course meals.

Many area restaurants have crafted custom menus for their guests the night of New Year’s Eve.

Check out these culinary offerings:

El Meson

From 4 to 9 p.m., guests can indulge in an item from a specialty New Year’s Eve menu. Select from tapas, entrees and chef specials.

903 E. Dixie Dr.

Dayton, OH 45449

937-859-8229

Table 33

With purchase of an event ticket, guests can get complimentary valet parking, small plates, unlimited wine and champagne, a dessert bar.

120 W. 2nd St.

Dayton, OH 45402

937-999-3070

The Foundry

Two ticket options are available, $120 general admission and $145 reserved dining (with a table reservation all night, and one extra cocktail). All tickets include one cocktail, dinner, cold seafood bar, pizza, pasta bar, dessert table, carving station.

124 Madison St.

Dayton, OH 45402

937-965-7520

Lily’s Bistro

The Oregon District restaurant will be offering an “Italian disco menu,” featuring items like frutti di mare, acqua pazza, tiramisu and more for $65 per person.

329 E. 5th St.

Dayton, OH 45402

937-723-7637

Meadlowlark Restaurant

An exclusive NYE menu will be offered featuring prime rib, duck and a cheese course with a special selection of bubbles for $110 per person. RSVP is required for this offering.

5531 Far Hills Ave.

Dayton, OH 45429

937-434-4750

The Caroline

Open until 9:30 p.m., The Caroline will be offering a special NYE menu featuring prime rib, grilled maple glazed salmon, and more.

5 S. Market St.

Troy, OH 45373

937-552-7676

Jollity

Offering a seven-course pre fixe tasting menu with an optional kitchen bar experience add-on with three additional courses. Ala cart beverages to be offered in addition to the beverage pairing. The cost is $150 per person plus an optional $55 pairing.

123 E. 3rd St.

Dayton, OH 45402

937-938-9089

Watermark Restaurant

Two separate seatings are available for NYE featuring a four-course meal of short ribs, salmon, chocolate black raspberry cake, and more. Cost is $80 per person, advanced ticket required.

20 S. 1st St.

Miamisburg, OH 45342

937-802-0891

Winds Cafe

For $110 per person, enjoy a multi-course meal with desserts. Add on a wine pairing for $55.

215 Xenia Ave.

Yellow Springs, OH 45387

937-767-1144

Though not all of these restaurants require an RSVP, it’s recommended to call ahead and ensure your party can be accommodated on New Year’s Eve.