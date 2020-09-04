Englewood TJ Chumps to reopen Friday after kitchen fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TJ Chumps | WDTN

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — TJ Chumps in Englewood will reopen Friday after a kitchen fire Monday shut the restaurant down.

The restaurant had hoped to reopen Wednesday but inspections, permits and the turning on the gas lines delayed that plan. Representatives said Thursday the eatery will reopen Friday now that it has passed inspection and received the needed permits to turn the gas lines back on.

On Monday, smoke was showing from the building when emergency crews arrived. An employee said it was a small kitchen fire. The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The restaurant will reopen Friday at 11 am for Dine-in, Carry-out, and Delivery.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS