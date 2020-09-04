Englewood TJ Chumps to reopen Friday after kitchen fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — TJ Chumps in Englewood will reopen Friday after a kitchen fire Monday shut the restaurant down.

The restaurant had hoped to reopen Wednesday but inspections, permits and the turning on the gas lines delayed that plan. Representatives said Thursday the eatery will reopen Friday now that it has passed inspection and received the needed permits to turn the gas lines back on.

On Monday, smoke was showing from the building when emergency crews arrived. An employee said it was a small kitchen fire. The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The restaurant will reopen Friday at 11 am for Dine-in, Carry-out, and Delivery.