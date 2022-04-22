ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Students are coming together to support a local teacher as she continues her battle with cancer.

Mindy Heitkamp is the fifth-grade teacher at Englewood Elementary School, and she is currently out on sick leave after her third brain surgery to treat a tumor. This is her second time with a tumor and her second brain surgery in the same 10-week period, said Diane Schweitzer with Northmont Schools.

Mindy Heitkamp and family (Diane Schweitzer)

Students and their families came together to support her as she takes sick leave with a bake sale and Walk-A-Thon Friday morning. Over the course of the day, the event raised over eight thousand dollars for Heitkamp. In addition, other students and parents have hosted Go Fund Me accounts for her benefit.

To support Mindy Heitkamp as she continues this battle with cancer, click here.