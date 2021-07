COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Monday's shooting of 17-year-old Jayce O'Neal, allegedly killed by a 16-year-old suspect, is the latest in a worrying trend of increasing juvenile gun violence, according to an analysis by NBC4 Investigates.

Data from the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive, which tracks shootings across the U.S., reveals that every 3.4 days this year — roughly twice a week — someone in Ohio is hurt or killed by a bullet, with someone under 18 years old pulling the trigger.