Englewood police officer involved in crash

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – An Englewood police officer was involved in a car accident Wednesday.

According to Englewood Police, the officer was not on call when she rear-ended another vehicle. Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the accident.

2 NEWS will update this story when more information becomes available.

