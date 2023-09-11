DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Englewood Police Department has released dashcam video from Sunday’s pursuit that culminated in multi-vehicle crash that later claimed the life of a pedestrian.

The footage ends right before the crash due to the depiction of grievous bodily harm.

The crash happened around the intersection of Sweet Potato Ridge Road and North Main Street in Englewood, according to Englewood dispatch.

Police were dispatched to the scene of the crash Sunday at 4:10 p.m. Law enforcement, firefighters and even police K9 units responded.

A member of law enforcement told 2 NEWS that the entire incident lasted only about 60 seconds, and that two suspects were showing signs of a potential drug overdose.