DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Englewood has announced the appointment of a new Director of Police.

Sergeant Corey Follick will assume control of the department July 1. He began his career as a part-time dispatcher in 1995.

Follick became an officer in 2000 and was promoted to sergeant in 2015.

He will replace the current chief, Mark Brownfield, who resigned. Brownfield’s last day as chief will be June 30.