Englewood meat company uses $20K donation to give back to first responders

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – An Englewood meat processor is giving back to healthcare workers and first responders battling the pandemic.
King Kold delivered meat boxes to Miami Valley Hospital North as well as Dayton firefighters and EMS on Friday.
With help from loyal customers and an anonymous $20,000 donation, King Kold packaged 250 boxes filled with meat so frontline workers can stock up.
