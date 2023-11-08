MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — A man from Englewood is dead after being struck on the highway.

According to the Lebanon Post of OSP, troopers are investigating after receiving a call to respond to I-75 near SR 122 in Middletown Tuesday just after 8 p.m.

A preliminary investigation shows the driver of a Chevrolet Impala was headed southbound on I-75 in Middletown. The driver is said to have hit 45-year-old Darrin Fields of Englewood, a pedestrian that was on the highway, OSP says.

Fields suffered injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the Impala was reportedly not injured.

The interstate in the area was closed for roughly 3 hours.