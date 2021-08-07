Englewood Little League debuts division for people with disabilities

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The opening ceremonies for Englewood Little League Challenger Field division were held Saturday morning.

The event took place at Centennial Park on Union Boulevard on field number 3. According to a release, the field has recently been retrofitted with artificial turf to accommodate people with disabilities.

The Little League Challenger Program is Little League’s adaptive baseball program for people with physical and intellectual challenges.



The project was funded by the City of Englewood, Englewood Little League, Northmont Education Foundation and Montgomery County Community Development Block Grant Funds.