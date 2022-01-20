ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Cincinnati and Dayton Division of Kroger announced the grand re-opening of the Englewood Marketplace.

The re-opening celebration will be held throughout the weekend of Jan. 21 through Jan. 23. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. on Jan. 21 at 885 Union Blvd.

According to Kroger, this remodel is a $2.5 million investment that includes expanded frozen food and produce departments, new deli service offerings, a redesigned pharmacy and more.

“We want to thank our customers for being patient with us through this transition. My team and I are excited about the updates and the fresh look of our store. We think the Englewood community is going to love what we have done and our customers are going to be proud to call the Englewood Marketplace ‘My Kroger store,’” said Store Manager Meaghen Sorrell.

Englewood Mayor, Thomas Franz, Jr. and other city and business officials will join in the celebration of the grand re-opening said Kroger. The Northmont High School Band will also take part in the celebration and will receive a $1,000 Kroger gift card to help with band expenses. Kroger also said that the first 300 customers to arrive at 7 a.m. will receive a $10 Kroger gift card.

Other grand re-opening activities include:

Friday, Jan. 21

6 a.m. – 10 a.m.: Radio remote WMMX Radio Morning Show with promotional giveaways, including (4) $50 Kroger gift cards

8 a.m.: Official ribbon cutting

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Jim Scott, retired morning show host and radio personality from 700WLW

10 a.m. Dayton Dragons Mascot

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Cincinnati Circus Performer

Grand re-opening enter to win giveaways for a chance to win tickets to the Newport Aquarium, Cincinnati Museum Center, and a Cincinnati Bengals basket

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Cincinnati Circus Performer

Saturday, Jan. 22

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Cincinnati Circus Performer

Smithfield Powerbites for the first 300 customers, grand re-opening enter to win giveaways for a chance to win tickets to the Newport Aquarium, Cincinnati Museum Center and a Cincinnati Bengals basket

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Cincinnati Circus Performer

Sunday, Jan. 23

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Cincinnati Circus Performer

Kings Hawaiian 4 CT. Rolls for the first 300 customers, grand re-opening enter to win giveaways for a chance to win tickets to the Newport Aquarium, Cincinnati Museum Center and a Cincinnati Bengals basket

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Cincinnati Circus Performer