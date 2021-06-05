Englewood hosting neighborhood garage sales, clean up events this weekend

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Englewood is continuing its annual neighborhood garage sale Saturday, June 5. The city said this year, the designated garage sale area includes all addresses south of I-70.

The city will also host clean up events from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Englewood Composting Center. Residents can drop off any woody, organic yard waste material. The drop off is free and no bagging or bundling is needed.

Residents can also dispose of used tires at the used tire disposable Day. Tires can be from cars, trucks and service vehicles, on or off the rim, however, no heavy equipment or big loader tires will be accepted.

Garage sale lists and maps are available at the Englewood Government Center and online here.

Clean ups will be held at the Englewood composting center, located at 355 E. Wenger Rd.

The City of Englewood is requiring ID for participation in both events.