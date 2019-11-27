Englewood businesses impacted by high wind speeds, power outages

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Power was out for a few hours Wednesday afternoon in Englewood, impacting Miami Valley North Hospital and nearby businesses.

As winds whipped through northern Montgomery County, Flying Ace car wash employees in sent potential customers away as a power outage, likely caused by high winds, forced them to close up early.

Next door, a sign on Chipotle read “Due to power outage, we are closed.”

An employee said they lost power just before noon but it came back on around 2 pm.

Most of the other impacted businesses like Starbucks, Meijer, and Panera, are already back up and running.

Just east, along I-70 in Huber Heights, cars were damaged by a downed tree.

Video shows at least three vehicles parked in an apartment complex off Mount Carmel street hit by a tree blown over by the wind.

At least one car lost its back glass.

