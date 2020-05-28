Englewood barbecue restaurant details first week back

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s now been one week since restaurants could reopen their indoor dining with new guidelines in place.

The pit boss at Company 7 BBQ in Englewood, Patrick Murty, said it has been a little slower than expected, but thankfully their delivery and drive-thru services are still doing well.

But Murty said they felt like they needed to reopen to really understand the new guidelines and how they would work, because it’s almost been like opening up a new restaurant.

“The challenge of figuring out how to place tables, whether we should use partitions versus do them six feet apart,” said Murty. “It was difficult deciding what the best route there is, to make the customers feel the most safe and have an enjoyable dining experience.”

Murty said they were able to repurpose their banquet room into more dining area, which meant they only lost four tables with the new guidelines. But he said that means they are losing their catering service which was a major moneymaker.

“Losing the banquet hall was huge for us,” said Murty. “I got a call this morning from someone who had it reserved in July and I can’t really answer their questions because I don’t know. I’m just telling them what our rules are now, which I have to assume are going to be the same in July.”

He said moving forward, Company 7 BBQ is going to focus on two things. First expanding their own delivery service as he foresees that being a main source of income well into the summer. And secondly, relearning how to do inventory during this new normal.

“Dealing with things just not being supplied, keeping relationships with suppliers, that way we have multiple ways to get supplies especially being heavy with protein and barbecue,” said Murty.