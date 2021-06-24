Englewood bank robbery suspect in custody

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The suspect who police say robbed a bank in Englewood has been found.

Englewood Police told 2 NEWS an FBI task force arrested the man they believe is responsible for the robbery Tuesday in Liberty Township. The arrest was made Tuesday night.

Police said the man may also be responsible for a Troy bank robbery on June 5 and others previous robberies.

The recent robbery happened at Fifth Third Bank on National Road around 10:15 am Tuesday. Police said the suspect handed a note to the teller demanding money. He was able to get away with an unknown amount of cash.