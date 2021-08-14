ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The annual Englewood Art Festival returns Saturday.

The 47th annual two-day event will be held Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15 at Centennial Park on 321 Union Blvd.

A festival spokesperson said festivities will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday with a 5K race followed by the festival parade at 9 a.m. Arts and crafts exhibitors will be selling handmade work from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

The event will include food, live musical entertainment and on Sunday, a charity car show benefitting the Northmont Community Table. Parking and admission is free.

For more information visit www.englewood.oh.us/237/Englewood-Festival or call the Earl Heck Community Center at (937) 836-5929.