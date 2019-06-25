Engineering and technology job fair held at Wright-Patt

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE (WDTN) – A job fair for those interested in the fields of engineering and technology will be held at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Tuesday.

Expo Experts is hosting The Dayton Engineering, Technology, and Security Clearance Career Fair, allowing job seekers to talk to hiring managers from a number of different companies in the fields of engineering and technology.

All jobs require United States citizenship and a minimum two years of industry experience as well as a degree. Some jobs require active security clearance.

In addition to job searching, free resume reviews are being offered by Teena Rose with Resume to Referral, LLC.

The job fair runs from 10 am to 2 pm at Building 823, Area A, Gate 12A at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

