Engaging men and boys to end domestic violence, new YWCA program starting for Dayton teens

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Addressing the male role in domestic abuse and violence against women is a path not usually taken. However, the Dayton YWCA was recently chosen to lead the change.

“We know that most men are not abusers but most abusers are men,” said Marshall Weill, the Amend Together program lead.

AMEND Together is one of five pilot programs across the country. The program seeks to connect with young men and boys at schools to have open and honest discussions about healthy masculinity and protecting women.

” We all have responsibilites as men and men-identifying folks to hold each other accountable. This program is taking the normal response to domestic violence and trying to start a little sooner,” explained Weill.

In Dayton, AMENDTogether is serving 10 clubs at seven different schools at DPS and DECA. Their goal is to serve more than 150 teens this year.

“[We are] really engaging the students and inviting them into a safe space. We create a safe space for them to be their authentic selves and show up,” explained Travis Richards, the Amend Together program specialist.

According to the Ohio Attorney General, Montgomery County ranks third in the country for domestic violence related calls to law enforcement.

To address and change this statistic, program leaders have three main goals: challenge a culture of domestic violence, cultivate healthy masculinity and change the future.

For more information on the AMEND Together program, click here.