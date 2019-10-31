Energy Transfer donates chainsaws to Dayton FD

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As a recognition of the Dayton Fire Department, a local company donated chainsaws to the department Tuesday.

Energy Transfer donated four rescue chainsaws to the Dayton Fire Department as a recognition of its hard work and dedication following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak. The value of the donation is approximately $5,000.

The department says it is in the process of placing the saws in service on front-line fire apparatus.

