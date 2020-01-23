HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued by Huber Heights Police for a missing Riverside man.
At around 8 am Thursday, 71-year-old Thomas Madison left his residence on Rondowa Drive in Riverside and never returned. Authorities say Madison suffers from dementia and diabetes.
Madison is described as a white man, 6’2″, 270 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. A vehicle involved is a red 2010 Dodge Charger with OH plate No. 418XJX.
Anyone with information on Madison’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Riverside man
- Drug-filled greeting cards addressed to inmate were sent by Virginia Beach woman, police say
- ‘Who is she?’ – US Treasury chief takes swipe at Thunberg
- Whaley says addressing gun violence is top of list at mayors conference in D.C.
- Driver injured after rollover crash in Trotwood