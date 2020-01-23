Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Riverside man

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued by Huber Heights Police for a missing Riverside man.

At around 8 am Thursday, 71-year-old Thomas Madison left his residence on Rondowa Drive in Riverside and never returned. Authorities say Madison suffers from dementia and diabetes.

Madison is described as a white man, 6’2″, 270 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. A vehicle involved is a red 2010 Dodge Charger with OH plate No. 418XJX.

Anyone with information on Madison’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.