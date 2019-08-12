Endangered Missing Adult Alert cancelled for Middletown man

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been cancelled for a missing Middletown man.

Shortly before noon, Rickey Bliton, 68, returned home safely, prompting the alert to be cancelled.

Bliton drove away from his residence on Victoria Avenue at 8:15 am Monday in a white 2002 GMC Sierra with OH plate number FPE1968 and had not been seen since.

