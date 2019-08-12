Endangered Missing Adult Alert cancelled for Middletown man

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Bliton Missing

Rickey Bliton (Ohio Attorney General)

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been cancelled for a missing Middletown man.

Shortly before noon, Rickey Bliton, 68, returned home safely, prompting the alert to be cancelled.

Bliton drove away from his residence on Victoria Avenue at 8:15 am Monday in a white 2002 GMC Sierra with OH plate number FPE1968 and had not been seen since.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS