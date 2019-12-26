Breaking News
Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Kettering man
Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Kettering man

Dallas Trenhaile WEB

Dallas Trehhaile (Kettering PD)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Kettering man who walked away from his home Thursday morning.

According to Kettering Police, Dallas Trenhaile, 81, left his residence on Dorothy Lane in Kettering at around 11:30 am Thursday and never returned. Trenhaile suffers from dementia.

Trenhaile is described as a white male, 5’8″ tall, 170 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. He may be in a blue 2018 Chevy Cruze with Texas plate number LJD3385.

If anyone sees Trenhaile, they are asked to call 911.

