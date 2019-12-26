Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Kettering man

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Kettering man who walked away from his home Thursday morning.

According to Kettering Police, Dallas Trenhaile, 81, left his residence on Dorothy Lane in Kettering at around 11:30 am Thursday and never returned. Trenhaile suffers from dementia.

Trenhaile is described as a white male, 5’8″ tall, 170 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. He may be in a blue 2018 Chevy Cruze with Texas plate number LJD3385.

If anyone sees Trenhaile, they are asked to call 911.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.