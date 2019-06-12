Body pulled from river identified as missing Huber Heights woman

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a missing Huber Heights woman.

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a body pulled from the Great Miami River on Tuesday morning.

A 911 caller reported seeing a body in the water around 9:15 am in the area of Riverside Drive just before Helena Street.

The remains have been identified as 76-year-old Beverly Ellington. An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued for Ellington after she drove away from her residence on Wendy Sue Drive at 12 pm on Monday and failed to return.

Dayton Police say there are no indications of foul play, though an investigation into how she came to be in the river is ongoing.