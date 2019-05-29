Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Dayton woman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Catherine Clayburn (Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

Authorities say 71-year-old Catherine Clayburn hasn't been seen since Monday at 6 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office says it is concerned for her safety, leading to an Endangered Missing Adult Alert.

Clayburn reportedly left her home on East Floyd Avenue in Dayton and did not return.

Authorities say Clayburn is 4'11" and weighs 180 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

According to authorities, Clayburn has dementia and gets confused easily.

Anyone with information about Clayburn is asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.

