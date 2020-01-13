Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Dayton man

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for an 87-year-old Dayton man.
Robert J. Harper left his assisted living facility in the 5700 block of Denlinger Road at 4 pm Sunday in his vehicle and didn’t return. Harper has dementia and diabetes.
Harper is described as a black male, 5’11” and weighing 220 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes. The vehicle involved is a blue 1992 Fifth Avenue Chrysler with Ohio plate #: DKL4223.
Anyone with information on Harper's whereabouts is asked to call 911.
