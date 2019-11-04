End to Daylight Saving Time causes increase in crashes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The end of Daylight Saving Time is typically a dangerous time on the roads.

With the time change, sunrise and sunset happen an hour earlier. A lot of drivers will be heading home from work when it starts getting dark, which means lower visibility and a greater chance for crashes.

“In the two weeks after Daylight Saving Time ends, we notice an increase, a slight increase in traffic crashes,” says AAA specialist Kara Hitchens.

For the last eight months, most people have had daylight traveling home from work. Ninety percent of drivers’ reaction time is based on their vision, which is limited once darkness falls.

“As you’re adjusting to the changes, give yourself time,” advises Hitchens.

To reduce the risk for crashes, AAA has several tips. For drivers:

– Get plenty of rest before getting behind the wheel

– Reduce speed

– Increase following distances

– Turn on headlights

– Avoid using your high beams

For pedestrians:

– Walk on the sidewalk

– Cross at intersections and at crosswalks

– If there’s no sidewalk, never have your back to traffic

– Wear bright colors or reflective clothing

– Carry a flashlight

AAA says to be especially alert for deer this time of year, as November is the highest month for deer activity.

With sunrise happening an hour earlier, AAA officials say make sure you have sunglasses and are using your visor.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.