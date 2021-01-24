The end of an era: Skyborn Theater sign taken down

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Skyborn Theater sign, the last marker of the namesake drive-in movie theater, has been moved from its spot off of S.R. 235.

According to our partners at the Fairborn Daily Herald, Don Ehrhart Construction Company crews removed the sign Tuesday morning. The sign was moved to storage and will remain there until the Fairborn Area Historical Society (FAHS) is able to refurbish it.

Barrett Paving Materials, Inc., donated the sign to the historical society after it purchased the property in 2018. The FAHS is looking for a permanent home for the sign, and has several locations under evaluation.

The Skyborn Drive-in Theater was built by Delber Kinsel in 1950. Kinsel owned and operated the theatre until his death in 1957. In 1958, his widow sold the business. Chakeres Theaters later purchased the drive-in in 2009 and operated the theater until its closure in 2015.

Barrett Paving acquired the property after the land was rezoned in spring 2018. The building was demolished in January 2020, after local officials expressed concerns regarding trespassing and vandalism.