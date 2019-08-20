EMS called to crash in Dayton involving SUV and car

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Medics were called to crash in Dayton early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened shortly before 8 am on S. Smithville Road near Wellington Drive. The crash involved a car and an SUV.

There is no information on any possible injuries. The crash resulted in lane closures on S. Smithville roads and Wellington Drive, but no full road closures.

