EMS called to crash in Dayton involving SUV and car

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Smithville Road crash

S. Smithville Road crash (WDTN Photo/Stacy Worley)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Medics were called to crash in Dayton early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened shortly before 8 am on S. Smithville Road near Wellington Drive. The crash involved a car and an SUV.

There is no information on any possible injuries. The crash resulted in lane closures on S. Smithville roads and Wellington Drive, but no full road closures.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS