HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A water rescue has been launched as a precautionary measure after an abandoned boat was discovered on Monday, October 25.

At 8:29 am, Montgomery Country Regional Dispatch reported that an unoccupied boat was seen floating in the water by North Keowee and Embury Park Road.

A rescue boat has been sent to investigate the unmanned boat, but no missing person has been reported.

An ambulance is on the scene, but no injuries have been reported at this time.