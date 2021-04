HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters were sent to a business on Needmore Avenue after flames were seen coming from the roof Friday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that heavy flames were present at Yoder Industries. Everyone was evacuated from the building and the fire is now under control.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

