Employees returning to work during pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –After a ten-week decline, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports an increase in unemployment claims. More than 35,000 new unemployment claims were made in Ohio last week.

David Young has been working as a cashier and clerk for Bob Evans for 30 years.

“I barely get 8 hours a week because we don’t have that many tables anymore,” Young said.

Young, who was laid off during the pandemic, says he’s finally getting back on his feet.

“I’m able to get stuff done. I was able to get some bills paid thanks to the extra money they sent from unemployment,” said Young.

He said continuous spread of the virus raises some concerns.

“My wife has dementia, she has to have 24/7 care so when I’m at work my stepson watches her and I just worry at times that I might bring it home to her,” he said.

Officials with Montgomery County JFS said now is a good time for people like Young to either advance their skills or find a new career and the Job Center is there to help.

“If you’re in IT right now and you’re a help desk person and you want to get a network certification, we can help pay for that,” said Michael Zimmerman, public information officer for Montgomery County Jobs and Family Services.

They’re also supporting those who are still unemployed thanks to a new partnership with the Dayton RTA.

“We’re able to supply monthly bus passes for people if they’re looking for a job or they got a new job and they need public transportation to get there but maybe they’re not making quite enough money,” Zimmerman said.