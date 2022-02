DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Fire crews responded to reports of a fire at the Shred-It facility in Dayton on Wednesday.

According to Regional Dispatch, the fire started around 4:20 p.m. at the Shred-It facility at 903 Brandt St. in Dayton.

Dispatch said the fire began on a conveyor belt in the facility. Employees were evacuated and there have been no reports of any injuries.

