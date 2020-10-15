Employee shot at Dollar General in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Trotwood Police sent crews to a Dollar General on Salem Avenue on reports of a person being shot there Thursday afternoon.
When they arrived, officers discovered a male employee near the corner of the building with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital for his injuries, no word on his condition as of now.
The suspect is not known at this time and the case is currently under investigation.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
